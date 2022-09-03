Mariah Carey EXPLAINS why she called Meghan Markle a 'diva'

After causing a stir among netizens, Mariah Carey is clarifying her comments. Previously, while she visited Meghan Markle's podcast, the celebrated singer called the Duchess a "diva" and mentioned how the Suits alum had provided the public with some great diva moments. On hearing her comments, Meghan expressed her shock. Now, Carey is clearing up her name with a tweet.

After Mariah shared how she had "really enjoyed" her time on the podcast with Meghan, the singer took her time to explain that her comments were meant to be "empowering." Carey wrote as she addressed the awkward moment, per Page Six, "Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!" Earlier in the week, the singer had made headlines for calling Meghan a diva which left the Duchess of Sussex sweating and squirming.

On the episode of Archetypes, Meghan asked the singer, "What kind of diva moments did I give you?" Later while wrapping up the show, Meghan noted her "nervous laughter", saying that Carey "jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear that when she said diva, she was talking about the way I dress, the posture, the clothing." The whole confusion began when Meghan thought that Mariah had called her a diva in a negative sense and used the term as a "dig" rather than a compliment. The miscommunication prompted Meghan to be quite flustered at the moment as she even pointed out her own awkwardness after the moment had passed. Though she did talk about how Carey quickly figured out that her words had been taken in the wrong context and had explained her intentions carefully.

