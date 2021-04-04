Mariah Carey gets vaccinated for COVID; Her reaction is just as extra as her! Watch video

Mariah Carey’s relatable reaction to getting a COVID vaccination is so relatable! Watch it below.

Pop singer and icon Mariah Carey recently took her COVID vaccination and her reaction to it was hilariously extra! The superstar posted a video of herself receiving her first coronavirus vaccine on Saturday. “Vaccine side effect: G6,” she captioned the video, in which she spoke about getting the vaccine. When it came time for the needle to go in, she delivered a high note! “Here we are, hoping for the best, encouraging you guys to do it when you can,” Mariah said. She also noted that there was no blood: “See, I’ve proven my point. I am actually a vampire,” she remarked.

Mariah Carey isn’t the only Hollywood celebrity to have had his COVID vaccination. In the past few months, several big-name stars including Steve Martin, Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Joan Collins, Samuel L Jackson, Dolly Parton and more have taken their vaccination. Even US President and VP--Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took their first dose of vaccination last week.

Vaccine side effect: G6 pic.twitter.com/YcQBpgSCRH — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 3, 2021

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also recently took the Covid 19 vaccination and had some cheery quips to share while posting their photos. Taking to Instagram, the Deadpool actor first shared a photo of himself receiving the Covid 19 jab. Wearing a white T-shirt and a beanie, Ryan hilariously captioned it, "Finally got 5G." Soon after, wife Blake Lively shared a similar photo of herself getting the Covid 19 vaccine. In the picture, Blake can be seen wearing a black mask with sleeves off her shoulder for the jab and smiling away. The Gossip Girl alum hid the nurse's face with a big 'feeling loved' emoji and called her 'heroic'. Her caption for the post read, "Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me."

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds gets COVID vaccination; Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman show support as star jokes ‘Finally got 5G’

Share your comment ×