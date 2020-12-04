Mariah Carey joins forces with Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson; Recreates her iconic song Oh Santa; Watch

Mariah Carey teamed up with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson to recreate her iconic song Oh Santa, just in time for the Christmas season!

Mariah Carey is amping up her Christmas music game! The entertainer just released the new version of her song Oh Santa! – this time featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. The new song is featured in Mariah‘s new Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which is available for streaming on Apple TV+ now. During a new interview, Mariah talked about filming the Oh Santa! part of her special with Ariana and Jennifer.

“Visually, in the special, it really does feel like a girl group moment,” Mariah shared with Billboard. “I think we all had a good time with it. That was the fun part about it.”

You can watch the full video of the song below:

During another interview earlier this week, Mariah opened up about why she cares so much about Christmas. The All I Want for Christmas Is You singer opened up in an interview with Elle. On her history with the holiday and creating the Christmases that she always wanted to have, Mariah said: “I think it’s just that longing that I had as a child, that I always wanted things to be perfect for the holidays. And they never were. It was always somebody ruining the moment, always these dysfunctional family members who came around and foiled everything. And so I just made a pact with myself that I wasn’t going to allow that to happen anymore. After I kind of emerged from my first relationship–slash–marriage, I created the Christmases that I wanted to have.”

