Mariah Carey OPENS UP about feeling ‘not worthy of existing’ while talking to Oprah Winfrey; Watch

Mariah Carey recently spoke to Oprah Winfrey to promote her upcoming memoir The Meaning Of Mariah. During the chat, the music icon dropped many shocking truths about her past, watch a preview from the duo’s interview below.

Pop icon Mariah Carey is opening up to talk show host Oprah Winfrey. On Wednesday, Apple TV+ announced that the 50-year-old singer will be the next guest on Winfrey's show, The Oprah Conversation, and gave fans a peek at the episode with a short trailer. In the clip, Carey and Winfrey discuss topics ranging from the time the singer was held in the backseat of a police car -- something that Carey says she's "never spoken about" -- to a moment in her life when she didn't feel "worthy of existing."

"I wouldn't have gone here if I hadn't been treated as an ATM machine with a wig on," Carey tells Winfrey in the clip. While it's unclear from the trailer what specifically Carey is referring to, Winfrey responds, "The loneliness and sadness behind the façade, I now understand it."

The interview will also turn to Carey's romantic past. The We Belong Together singer was previously married to Tommy Mottola from 1993 to 1998 and to Nick Cannon from 2008 to 2016. She and Cannon share 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. "I did feel that I was held captive in that relationship," Carey says of one of her past loves.

In a separate clip of the interview, which aired on Wednesday's episode of the Today show, Carey says that her two kids "help to heal me every day." "Every time we have a moment that feels real and authentic and genuine, it's them loving me unconditionally," she says, adding that the only other time she's felt unconditional love has been from her "die-hard fans."

