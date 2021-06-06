Mariah Carey quits Jay-Z's management company Roc Nation following an 'explosive meeting': Report

Mariah Carey reportedly had a 'blazing row' with Jay-Z following which she decided to leave his management agency.

It seems Mariah Carey and Jay-Z's association has come to a close. According to The Sun, Carey has now left the rapper's management company Roc Nation, following a "blazing row" about her career. Carey signed with Jay-Z's company back in 2017 years after firing former manager Stella Bulochnikov. Considering their long association, Mariah's decision has come as a surprise to many. A source informed The Sun about the situation and what led Mariah to quit.

As per The Sun, the source informed, "Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all. She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation. She will formally depart in the next few weeks."

It has also been reported that Mariah has been looking at other management companies and may have even found one that she will choose for her career ahead. It seems amid her exit from Roc Nation, Carey has already got some major news relating to her upcoming album announcement and world tour.

It has been reported by The Sun, "There is a heavily R&B- influenced album being finalised at the moment and she is planning a world tour for next year, so she isn’t letting this stand in her way."

The news of Mariah's new album must have surely come as a major surprise for fans given that it will be the first from Mariah since her 2018 release, Caution. As for Mariah and Jay-Z's past collaborations, the duo has worked in the past on singles including her 1999 song Heartbreaker and his song Things That U Do.

