Mariah Carey’s Twitter account HACKED on New Year's Eve; Filled with inappropriate tweets

Mariah Carey’s Twitter account was hacked on New Year's Eve and hackers filled the timeline with inappropriate tweets

Mariah Carey’s year ended on an unexpected note. The singer- songwriter’s Twitter account was hacked on New Year’s Eve, and her timeline was loaded with a series of offensive tweets. Dozens of tasteless tweets were posted to the hacked account on December 31, including racial slurs and sexual comments about rapper Eminem. The tweets were deleted by the evening. Some of the posts mentioned the Chuckling Squad, the hacker collective that in August broke into the Twitter account of Twitter CEO Jack’s Dorsey as well as other YouTube celebrities.

Twitter confirmed that Carey's account had been compromised, in a statement sent to USA Today. The company asserted that they locked the compromised account as soon as they were made aware of the situation, and are currently investigating the issue. The posts on Carey’s account including disparaging remarks such as "Eminem has a little penis." The posts reminded fans of her longstanding feud with the rapper. For the unversed, Eminem claims to have dated the Grammy-winning singer, however, she has always denied his claims.

I take a freaking nap and this happens? — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2020

#ChucklingSquad appeared on her account. The messages on Carey’s twitter account included disparaging remarks such as, “Eminem has a little penis. #ChucklingSquad,” Deadline quoted a post. “Eminem can still hold this p—y….” another tweet read. Once the account was back up running, the singer posted a tweet jokingly referring to her account being hacked. “I take a freaking nap and this happens,” she wrote. Clearly, this was not how the All I Want for Christmas Is You star was planning on welcoming the New Year.

Read More