Mariah Carey talks to Oprah Winfrey about childhood trauma; Says ‘I felt like an outsider amongst my family’

Mariah Carey opened up about her difficult childhood during a conversation with Oprah Winfrey on her show The Oprah Conversation. Scroll down to read what she said.

Mariah Carey‘s memoir will be available soon and she’s opening up about things none of her fans have ever known before. The Grammy-winning singer is set to appear in a new interview for Oprah Winfrey‘s Apple TV+ series The Oprah Conversation and she recently revealed some shocking details about her childhood. Oprah read an excerpt from the book in which Mariah revealed a traumatic experience with her sister when she was just a young girl.

“When I was 12 years old, my sister drugged me with valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns and tried to sell me out to a pimp,” Mariah wrote in the book, which Oprah read out loud in the interview.

During the interview, Mariah opened up about what she thought the source of her siblings’ pain might have been. “We don’t even really know each other … we didn’t grow up together, but we did. Like, they were on their journeys, by the time I got into the world, they had already been damaged, in my opinion. But again, I wasn’t there. I was dropped into this world and I literally felt like an outsider amongst my own family,” Mariah said (via ET).

“They just grew up with the experience of living with a Black father and a white mother together as a family and I was for the most part living with my mother, which they saw as easier, but in reality, it was not. They have always thought that my life was easy.” Mariah says that she refers to her siblings as her ex-brother and ex-sister now. She also calls her mom by her first name, Patricia, instead of “mom.”

