  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mariah Carey talks to Oprah Winfrey about childhood trauma; Says ‘I felt like an outsider amongst my family’

Mariah Carey opened up about her difficult childhood during a conversation with Oprah Winfrey on her show The Oprah Conversation. Scroll down to read what she said.
13295 reads Mumbai
Mariah Carey talks to Oprah Winfrey about childhood traumaMariah Carey talks to Oprah Winfrey about childhood trauma; Says ‘I felt like an outsider amongst my family’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mariah Carey‘s memoir will be available soon and she’s opening up about things none of her fans have ever known before. The Grammy-winning singer is set to appear in a new interview for Oprah Winfrey‘s Apple TV+ series The Oprah Conversation and she recently revealed some shocking details about her childhood. Oprah read an excerpt from the book in which Mariah revealed a traumatic experience with her sister when she was just a young girl.

 

“When I was 12 years old, my sister drugged me with valium, offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third-degree burns and tried to sell me out to a pimp,” Mariah wrote in the book, which Oprah read out loud in the interview.

 

During the interview, Mariah opened up about what she thought the source of her siblings’ pain might have been. “We don’t even really know each other … we didn’t grow up together, but we did. Like, they were on their journeys, by the time I got into the world, they had already been damaged, in my opinion. But again, I wasn’t there. I was dropped into this world and I literally felt like an outsider amongst my own family,” Mariah said (via ET). 

 

“They just grew up with the experience of living with a Black father and a white mother together as a family and I was for the most part living with my mother, which they saw as easier, but in reality, it was not. They have always thought that my life was easy.” Mariah says that she refers to her siblings as her ex-brother and ex-sister now. She also calls her mom by her first name, Patricia, instead of “mom.”

 

ALSO READ: Mariah Carey OPENS UP about feeling ‘not worthy of existing’ while talking to Oprah Winfrey; Watch

Credits :ET, Getty Images, The Oprah Conversation

Latest Videos
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek REACT to their pregnancy rumours which will leave you laughing
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor ace the ramp for Manish Malhotra at LFW 2016
Tara Sutaria to quit acting to become an air hostess, says ‘Kripya Dhyaan De’
Kedarnath not possible without Sushant’s help, admits Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of the film
Aaradhya Bachchan looks conscious with mom Aishwarya and dad Abhishek while facing cameras
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement