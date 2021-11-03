Mariah Carey TEASES new Christmas special, says 'The magic continues'

Mariah Carey will perform a second Christmas special on Apple TV+! Apple and Carey have announced that the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer will return to Apple TV+ with an all-new holiday special, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, on December 1. Carey will release a Christmas Special on the platform for the second year in a row.

Check out her post here:

However, as per Collider, Mariah Carey, the multi-platinum and multi-Grammy Award-winning music icon, will join Grammy-nominated worldwide artist Khalid and Grammy-winning legend Kirk Franklin for the first and only performance of their new holiday single, "Fall in Love at Christmas," on Apple TV+ in Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues. Meanwhile, Carey, Tim Case, Charleen Manca, and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand will executive produce Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, which will be directed by film and music video director Joseph Kahn, who will also serve as an executive producer for Supply & Demand, the production company of world-renowned music videos and features.

Interestingly, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues after the popularity of last year's Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, which can still be viewed on the site. Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special saw Carey assisting the North Pole in resolving a "holiday cheer crisis."

As per Collider, It is presently unknown what the premise of the special will be or who will appear with Carey, but if last year's special is any indication, there will be a few. The holiday special is set to debut globally on Apple TV+ in December.

