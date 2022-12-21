Mariah Carey's Christmas Concert 2022: 6 major details including a duet with her daughter and more

The holiday season is upon us and if there's one thing that's synonymous with the Christmas spirit, it happens to be Mariah Carey. It's impossible to enter the festive time of the year-end without singing the Mariah Carey classics such as All I Want for Christmas. This year was even more special as the singer performed in New York for a Christmas special. Carey serenaded the crowds in New York City on December 13 as she performed at the Madison Square Garden stage to perform her latest Christmas-themed concert which was also recorded as a special titled, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! that aired on CBS andParamount+ on December 20. The singer has already been in the headlines as her beloved classic, All I Want for Christmas Is You made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 amid the holiday season. As for her Christmas concert special, there were several major highlights in the same and here's a look at the special moments.

Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe makes a cameo One of the most special moments in Mariah Carey's Christmas concert special was when she was joined by her daughter Monroe for a special duet. The singer's daughter joined her for a lovely duet of Away in a Manger and it was certainly one of the most heartwarming moments. Billy Porter, Drew Barrymore and others join Mariah Carey The Christmas concert special of Mariah Carey also saw several celebrities making a cameo. Billy Porter joined the legendary singer on stage and praised her as he quipped, "No one flies like a bird like you, Ms Mariah Carey." He was also seen presenting her with a plaque that showed the massive sales of All I Want for Christmas Is You. Also making an appearance for the show were other popular personalities such as Drew Barrymore, her collaborator Jermaine Dupri and also the Radio City Rockettes. Mariah Carey performs major hits Mariah made sure to give fans exactly what they wanted as she performed her greatest hits such as her Christmas tracks including Silent Night, Sleigh Ride, and All I Want for Christmas Is You. Apart from her holiday special hits, Carey also belted out her other major tracks including the likes of Fantasy, Heartbreaker, Emotions, Make It Happen and Hero.

Mariah Carey throws shade at ex Nick Cannon According to The Sun, at one point during her performance of All I Want For Christmas Is You, the singer threw shade at her ex and the father of her two children, Nick Cannon. The song lyrics which say, “Oh, I won’t ask for much this Christmas, I won’t even wish for snow…I’m just gonna keep on waiting underneath the mistletoe, I won’t make a list and send it to the North Pole for Saint Nick…”

Although as per reports, Mariah made a funny face and held her hand up, and shook her head when the part about Nick's name from the song appeared.

Mariah Carey's Christmas Special fashion As she took to the stage to get into the holiday spirit, Mariah made sure to channel the festivities in her fashion as well. First, the singer appeared on stage sporting a gold crown and a sparkling dress. Later the singer was also seen in a shorter white dress that has a sparkle to it when she serenaded the crowd with Oh Santa. While performing alongside her daughter, the mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in gorgeous white gowns. Mariah Carey sends a thank you message for fans As the concert special aired on CBS, Mariah took to Twitter to thank fans for their love and support. She wrote, "Thank you for tuning in to #MerryChristmasToAll!! Hope you enjoyed the show!!! Performing at @TheGarden is always special, but this show, my first one in 3 years, was truly unforgettable and I’m so grateful to be able to cherish this memory forever." She further also thanked her collaborators in another post as she said, "Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to bring this show to screen: Joseph Kahn & production, Debbie Allen, Tanaka, Daniel Moore, the teams @ CBS and Sony! JD, Slick Rick, Billy, Drew, the Rockettes, MY BABIES ROC & ROE, and my UNPARALLELED FANS who came to the shows!"

