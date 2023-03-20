Marie Antoinette: Is the PBS series based on true story and will there be season 2?

American fans of historical drama television are in for a treat as Canal+'s French series Marie Antoinette just made its US debut on March 19, 2023, on PBS. Originally released on December 29, 2022, it stars Emilia Schüle and Louis Cunningham.

Though the show received mixed reviews for its different portrayal of the queen, it was featured by Variety as one of its critics' picks for the Best International Series of the year 2022. The first season follows the story of Marie Antoinette as she delves into the world of nobility and marries Louis XVI. Those interested in knowing more about the series, how accurate it is to history, and its potential future, keep reading to find out.

Is Marie Antoinette based on a true story?

Marie Antoinette offers a feminist take on the queen's life and this hasn't gone down well with critics or historians. Melanie Clegg, the author of Marie Antoinette: An Intimate History, tells Smithsonian Magazine that the queen “absolutely wouldn’t have regarded herself” as a feminist, though “she came from a place where a woman was in charge.”

Catriona Seth, historian and literary scholar at the University of Oxford, claims the label is “anachronistic” and feels that it “doesn’t correspond to [Marie Antoinette’s] way of viewing things at all.” She added, “People have a tendency to try and make Marie Antoinette seem less complex than she actually was.” Evelyne Lever, the author of a Marie Antoinette biography, told the magazine, “As a historian, I am embarrassed that viewers believe that this series accurately reflects the times.”

ALSO READ: Cardi B redefines ‘Marie Antoinette fashion’ in Schiaparelli gold avant garde ensemble; Yay or Nay?

French portal Le Figaro was extremely critical of the series and wrote, "British designer Deborah Davis tackles current feminist concerns about the Austrian princess who was just married to Louis XVI. The story then serves as a pretext for scenes that are both ridiculous and vulgar, even obscene. Perhaps Anglo-Saxon directors should be prohibited from entering Versailles! Because, no, everything is not allowed in historical fiction."

Will there be season 2 of Marie Antoinette?

According to Variety, Canal+ has renewed the series for a second season. BAFTA-nominated Ed Bazalgette will be directing the first four episodes. Deborah Davis will continue to be the creator, and the writing team consists of Louise Ironside, Charlotte Wolf, Francesca Forristal, and Andrew Bampfield. Filming is expected to start in the fall of 2023.