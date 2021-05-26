Marilyn Manson to be behind bars over assault charges from 2019 concert? Singer’s Arrest Warrant out

There is currently an arrest warrant issued for singer Marilyn Manson over misdemeanour and assault charges from a 2019 concert. Scroll down for more on this.

According to new reports by People magazine, the musician Marilyn Manson has a new arrest warrant with his name on it. The singer, 52, is currently wanted for an incident involving a female camerawoman at one of his concerts. All we know about the incident in question is that it took place in New Hampshire in 2019 and reports suggest that the singer is wanted over misdemeanour and assault charges.

Today, the tabloid reported that The Gilford Police Department announced that they have an active arrest warrant for Manson for two counts of misdemeanor simple assault involving an alleged incident with a videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. “Mr. Warner, his Agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges,” the department’s statement reads. “The videographer had been subcontracted by a NH-based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred.”

Marilyn‘s attorney, Howard King, shared a statement about the incident to People, saying that “it’s no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera. This misdemeanour claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than USD 35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.” “This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout,” he added.

The misdemeanour claim carries a jail sentence of up to one year and a USD 2,000 fine and was pursued after the videographer asked for USD 35,000 for the effects on the camera equipment. Two concertgoers and a security guard backed up the videographer’s claims.“He was spitting everywhere and one time it got on her camera so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated. He noticed this and kept purposely spitting on her camera,” one attendee shared with the magazine. “I think her final straw is he got on the floor, got within 2-3 feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her not the camera. She was pissed off and disgusted so she stormed off and he just laughed.” They added that they “stopped listening to his music after that and told my husband I would never go to another one of his concerts again.”

A security guard added on Facebook that he was “right there when it happened, she was beyond furious when he did that to her. He spit on her a couple of times and then leaned real close to the camera and blew a huge snot rocket on her. After he did that, she almost threw her camera right down on the ground.”

Also Read: Marilyn Manson breaks his silence on Evan Rachel Wood's allegations: Claims about me are horrible distortions

Share your comment ×