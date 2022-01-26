Marilyn Manson responds to allegations of raping Evan Rachel Wood during a music video shoot

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault

Marilyn Manson's attorney has replied to Evan Rachel Wood's accusations that she was "essentially raped on-camera" by Manson during a 2007 music video production, accusing the actress of fabricating a "brazen and [easy] to disprove" lie.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Manson's attorney Howard King rejected Wood's accusations, stating that Manson "did not have sex with Evan on that shoot, and she knows that is the truth." For those unversed, in the documentary Phoenix Rising, the Westworld actress, 34, claimed that she was "coerced into a commercial sex act under pretence" while shooting the music video for "Heart-Shaped Glasses" with her then-boyfriend Manson, 53. At least 15 more women have accused the musician (born Brian Warner) of sexual abuse. Three of his accusers have filed lawsuits, including ex-girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco.

However, Manson has rejected all accusations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality." Meanwhile, King's statement reads, "Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the 'Heart-Shaped Glasses' music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses. Evan was not only fully coherent and engaged during the three-day shoot but also heavily involved in weeks of pre-production planning and days of post-production editing of the final cut. The simulated sex scene took several hours to shoot with multiple takes using different angles and several long breaks in between camera setups."

Meanwhile, Wood revealed her most current allegations against Manson in the documentary's first instalment, which aired on Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival. As per PEOPLE, she said she was groomed into a relationship with the singer from mid-2006 until early 2011, and compared their romance to being influenced by his "cult."

