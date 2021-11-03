Marilyn Manson’s alleged victim SLAMS Kanye West & Justin Bieber for ‘enabling a rapist & abuser’

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 08:57 PM IST  |  4.9K
   
Kanye and Justin slammed
Marilyn Manson’s alleged victim SLAMS Kanye West & Justin Bieber for ‘enabling a rapist & abuser’
Advertisement

Kanye West and Justin Bieber are once again under the scanner for interacting with Marilyn Manson at Ye's Sunday Service on Halloween. If you missed it, the alleged sexual abuser--Manson appeared alongside Bieber and West at the live-streamed Sunday Service, his alleged victim Ashley Morgan Smithline told People magazine that it was "just like being traumatized"  again. Ashley is currently in the middle of a legal battle with Manson after she sued the singer alleging physical violence and psychological and sexual abuse.

 

"It's heartbreaking. It makes me sick. How is this the world we live in?" She added.

 

The 37-year-old victim of Manson also said that Manson’s appearance has not only hurt her but all the other victims that have alleged the singer of sexual abuse. (Actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco are among the more than 15 accusers.) "It makes everyone really f—ing sick. This is just like being retraumatized. And it's just showing the point that the world doesn't really care if you rape and if you beat and hurt all these [women], you can do whatever you want, basically, if you have money and you're a guy and you're famous," she said.

 

Referring to West, she added, "This man has to know that he is enabling a rapist. He's enabling an abuser and not just [of] one girl."

 

At the controversial event, Bieber sang his hit track Hurricane with West. He was also seen alongside West and Manson during prayer when Manson said, "Thank you for your forgiveness. We cast out any demonic activity that would try to steal our peace today and our joy." The source also mentioned that Bieber had no prior knowledge of Manson’s presence at the Sunday Service.

 

Also read: Kanye West faces BACKLASH for inviting Marilyn Manson at Sunday Service along with Justin Bieber

Advertisement

Credits: Getty Images, People magazine


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹199.00
₹899.00 (78%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹1,999.00
₹2,999.00 (33%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

(%)
 Buy Now
Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & Spo2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor & 5 Atm Water Resistance(sandy Cream)

Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watc...

₹2,499.00
₹7,990.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All