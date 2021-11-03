Marilyn Manson’s alleged victim SLAMS Kanye West & Justin Bieber for ‘enabling a rapist & abuser’

Kanye West and Justin Bieber are once again under the scanner for interacting with Marilyn Manson at Ye's Sunday Service on Halloween. If you missed it, the alleged sexual abuser--Manson appeared alongside Bieber and West at the live-streamed Sunday Service, his alleged victim Ashley Morgan Smithline told People magazine that it was "just like being traumatized" again. Ashley is currently in the middle of a legal battle with Manson after she sued the singer alleging physical violence and psychological and sexual abuse.

"It's heartbreaking. It makes me sick. How is this the world we live in?" She added.

The 37-year-old victim of Manson also said that Manson’s appearance has not only hurt her but all the other victims that have alleged the singer of sexual abuse. (Actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco are among the more than 15 accusers.) "It makes everyone really f—ing sick. This is just like being retraumatized. And it's just showing the point that the world doesn't really care if you rape and if you beat and hurt all these [women], you can do whatever you want, basically, if you have money and you're a guy and you're famous," she said.

Referring to West, she added, "This man has to know that he is enabling a rapist. He's enabling an abuser and not just [of] one girl."

At the controversial event, Bieber sang his hit track Hurricane with West. He was also seen alongside West and Manson during prayer when Manson said, "Thank you for your forgiveness. We cast out any demonic activity that would try to steal our peace today and our joy." The source also mentioned that Bieber had no prior knowledge of Manson’s presence at the Sunday Service.

