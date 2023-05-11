Marilyn Manson’s defamation claims in Evan Rachel Wood case struck down by judge; What's the lawsuit about?

In the ongoing defamation case, court has sided with Evan Rachel Wood against her alleged abuser and ex Marilyn Manson.

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles judge turned down the ten claims made by Marilyn Manson in a defamation lawsuit accusing ex Evan Rachel Wood of making a conspiracy to portray him as an abuser, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Here is everything to know about the same.

Marilyn Manson defamation lawsuit

In March 2022, Marilyn Manson filed defamation lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood and Illma Gore and accused the pair of conspiring against him and forcing other women to make fake allegations against him. He also alleged that the pair has also impersonated FBI agents to coerce these women by making them believe that their family was in danger.

According to the defamation lawsuit, being publicly casted as rapist and abuser have derailed Manson’s successful career in film, television, and music.

Evan Rachel Wood is at least amongst fifteen other women who accused Mason of sexual assault including Games of Thrones actress Esme Bianco.

Wood’s attorney in a statement to PEOPLE said, ‘We are very pleased with the Court's ruling, which affirms and protects Evan's exercise of her fundamental First Amendment rights. As the Court correctly found, Plaintiff failed to show that his claims against her have even minimal merit’.

On the other hand, Manson’s attorney claimed that the result was disappointing but not unexpected since former plaintiff Ashley Smithline's affidavit of walking back on her allegations against Marilyn was not admitted.

The tentative trial date of Manson’s remaining claims against Gore and Wood, for hacking and wrongful impersonation is on May 1, 2024.

Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood dated from 2006 to 2011 with the latter alleging that she was groomed into the relationship.

