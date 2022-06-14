Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress seemingly damaged after Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outing

Kim Kardashian got her Marilyn Monroe moment at the 2022 Met Gala when she donned the actress' 1962 gown, but it looks The Kardashians star may have destroyed the clothing. Kim's outfit was the most talked about look of the night, apart from presenter Blake Lively's homage to the Statue of Liberty.

While people liked Blake's innovative homage, Kim's appearance was being talked about for all the wrong reasons. Few people liked Kim's wardrobe decision, whether Marilyn lovers believed it was an insult to the legacy or fashion conservationists thought it was harmful to the fabric of the 60-year-old dress. While Kim insists that wearing Marilyn's dress was the proper option and even justified her quick weight reduction journey, it seems that the dress was not returned in the same condition in which it was given out.

As per Page Six, The Marilyn Monroe Collection Instagram account published before and after photographs of the gown, which is currently on display at Ripley's Hollywood store and looks to have some damage. Some of the crystals sewed on the dress have come off, leaving some loose threads dangling in the images. However, while some Monroe experts were "disappointed" to see Kardashian in Monroe's "extremely fragile" gown at the Met, Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Museum, which loaned the gown to the star and is currently displaying it at its Hollywood location, previously said that precautions were taken to prevent any potential damage.

Meanwhile, the reality star-turned-businesswoman wore Monroe's relic for a few minutes. She changed into the gown in a dressing room near the Met Gala carpet and changed into a duplicate gown as soon as she got to the top of the stairs.

ALSO READ:Designer Bob Mackie calls out Kim Kardashian for wearing Marilyn Monroe's gown: It was a big mistake