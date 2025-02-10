Marion Cotillard Reveals How She 'Screwed Up' Her Dark Knight Rises Death Scene; Asks 'Why Did They Keep...'

Marion Cotillard has taken responsibility for her widely criticized death scene in The Dark Knight Rises. In a recent interview with Les rencontres du Papotin, the actress admitted that she did not perform well in the scene. “I didn’t nail that scene,” Cotillard said. “I didn’t find the right position. I didn’t find the right way… I was stressed.”

The scene, which appears in the final act of Christopher Nolan’s 2012 Batman film, features Cotillard’s character, Talia al Ghul, taking her last breath after a high-speed chase. Her final words, “My father’s work is done,” are followed by what many fans have called an unnatural and awkward collapse.

Cotillard’s performance in the scene has been a subject of criticism for years. Many fans pointed out that her exaggerated movements and stiff delivery were distracting in an otherwise emotional moment.

In a 2016 interview with Allociné, Cotillard had previously addressed the backlash. “Sometimes there are failures, and when you see this on screen, you’re thinking: ‘Why? Why did they keep that take?’” she said.

However, she also felt the criticism was too much. “Either you blame everyone or nobody. But I thought people overreacted because it was tough to be identified just with this scene.”

Despite the criticism of her performance, The Dark Knight Rises was a massive success. The film, released in 2012, grossed over $1 billion worldwide. It was the final installment in Nolan’s Batman trilogy, following Batman Begins (2005) and The Dark Knight (2008).

Cotillard played Talia al Ghul, the daughter of Ra’s al Ghul, who was revealed as the real mastermind behind Bane’s attack on Gotham. Although her death scene was widely discussed, it did not impact the film’s overall reception.

