Marisa Tomei says she wanted her Spider-Man: No Way Home character to be a lesbian in the movie; Here's why

As if "Spider-Man: No Way Home" didn't have enough epic reveals. Now, Marisa Tomei stated that she pushed for her character to be a lesbian in the franchise's last edition. The 57-year-old Oscar winner revealed the shocking news in an interview with Geeks of Color on December 19.

“There was a moment, where I felt that May — maybe she should just be with a woman because Ben is gone.” In the critically acclaimed superhero film, Tomei plays Peter Parker's Aunt May Parker. She was referring to her character's late husband, Ben Parker, who was notoriously murdered by a burglar in comic books and films. As if that wasn't enough, the "My Cousin Vinny" actress also recommended that her on-screen love interest be none other than Sony executive Amy Pascal.

She added as per ET Canada, “I was like, ‘No one even has to know, Amy. I’ll just be in a scene and you’ll be over there. And I’ll just be like, “Hey!” It’ll just be a subtle thing.'” Unfortunately, film executives turned down her proposal for a cinematic coming-out party. However, looks like some fans' views were aligned with hers, with one tweeting: 'Not gonna lie, this would've been awesome. We were deprived of cool lesbian aunt May and that is the biggest mistake of the entire franchise right there.'

Interestingly, Both Marvel the studio and the comic book publisher have modified characters from how they were originally conceived to make them into LGBT representatives over the years. For example, Marvel Comics revealed in December that Peter Quill (Star-Lord) of Guardians of the Galaxy is bisexual.

ALSO READ:Spider-Man: No Way Home EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Marisa Tomei DECODES how playing Aunt May has a 'double edge' touch