Mark Consuelos EXITS Riverdale, will no longer play Hiram Lodge after Season 5

Mark Consuelos is done playing the baddie Hiram Lodge on the CW series Riverdale and will be exiting from the series after being a regular on the show. As confirmed by Deadline, Consuelos will not be playing his famous character after Season 5. On October 6, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced that the 50-year-old actor will no longer be a series regular.

The statement released by the show's creator with Deadline, said, "So tonight’s episode is Mark’s swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Hiram Lodge."

Consuelos came on board for the famed teen series back in 2017. He joined the cast of the show as Veronica Lodge’s (Camila Mendes) scheming father, Hiram Lodge in Season 2. The show's creator mentioned in his statement as to how Mark was the complete opposite of his character and referred to him as the "sweetest guy."

Mark himself also released a statement which as per Deadline consisted of a huge thank you to the show's creators as well as Riverdale fans. The actor expressed his happiness about getting to play a character like Hiram as he called it an "incredible opportunity."

After its Season 5 finale which was released on October 6, the CW series will return for another season. It has been reported that the show starring K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Camila Mendes will return for its sixth season on November 16, 2021.

