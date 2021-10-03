Mark Consuelos WISHES his 'forever girl' Kelly Ripa a happy birthday with romantic beach photos; See post

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos' "forever girl," is celebrating her birthday today. The 50-year-old Riverdale actor sent a lovely message to wife on her 51st birthday on Saturday morning. Consuelos started the caption of his post with a carousel of photos of the pair during a beach vacation. "Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl," he wrote.

Check out his post here:

"For all the important days we've missed being together over many years, I'm so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore," he continued, signing off his message with his first initial. Consuelos' kind gesture comes only one day after he delighted Ripa by setting up a table full of goodies especially for her on Friday while co-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan. "Oh, my God! Thank you, sweetheart," Ripa said according to PEOPLE, as her husband handed her a large bouquet of flowers. "Oh, my gosh! My favorite. Oh, thank you, honey. Thank you!"

However, Consuelos claimed the two-tier birthday cake he gave her was from one of her favorite restaurants, BCakeNY, after they shared a brief kiss. The dessert had red velvet on top and lemon buttercream on the bottom. "This is a great [place]. I love this cake shop," Ripa said, next thanking the studio audience, Consuelos and her colleagues for the kind gesture.

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, Ripa and Consuelos, who married in 1996 after meeting the year before on All My Children and now have three children, Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 18, have always been honest about their relationship and how they realize that love isn't always easy. "You're going to fight, you're going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages, are not sprints. It's a marathon," Ripa said last year giving advice to newly married couples.

ALSO READ:Kelly Ripa FIRES BACK at fan questioning her 'younger' look in new beach photo: 'It’s just the angle'