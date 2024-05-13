Mark Damon, Star Of House Of Usher And Pioneer In Film Distribution, Passes Away At 91: Looking Back At His Career

Mark Damon, best known for starring in the Vincent Price classic horror film House of Usher, passed away on Sunday, May 12, in Los Angeles, at age 91.

The veteran Western actor, who, after a two-decade-long successful acting career, transitioned into foreign sales and film distribution business and producing, died of natural causes, per his daughter and wife. Here’s a look back at his life and legacy.

Mark Damon’s credits as a producer and actor

Damon, according to his IMDb profile, served as a producer on some five dozen feature films during his decades-long career in the industry, with his most notable producing credits being Adrian Lyne’s 9 ½ Weeks (1986), John Badham’s Short Circuit (1986), Joel Schumacher’s The Lost Boys (1987), The Jungle Book (1994), A Dog of Flanders (1999), Baltasar Kormákur’s 2 Guns (2013), Peter Berg’s Lone Survivor (2013), and more.

Damon also produced Patty Jenkins’ 2003 biopic Monster, which earned Charlize Theron the Academy Award for Best Actress.

As for his acting filmography, after moving to Italy at 28, Damon starred in Sergio Corbucci's The Shortest Day (1963), Mario Bava's Black Sabbath (1963), The Son of Cleopatra (1964), Ring and His Golden Pistol (1966), Johnny Yuma (1966), The Young, the Evil and the Savage (1968), Crypt of the Living Dead (1973), and more.

Here's how Mark Damon transformed the foreign sales and distribution sector of the film industry

After dedicating several years of his life to starring in Westerns, Damon quit acting to pursue a career on the business side of showbiz, taking a job with an Italian film distributor on a $1000/month wage in 1975.

Back then, major U.S. studios handled foreign sales, but Damon believed local companies could churn more revenue out of films. Telling fellow producer/podcaster Matthew Helderman in 2020, he stated, “An independent distributor overseas who is putting his own money into a film, he's going to fight a lot harder, not only in the key cities but also provinces, to make that picture happen, because he has his own money at stake."

To prove his belief that independent film could do better than big banner films, Damon returned to the U.S. in 1977 and founded Producers Sales Organization, and the company went on to handle sales for Martin Scorsese’s The King of Comedy (1982) and Once Upon a Time in America (1984). Shortly after, PSO went bankrupt.

Not losing hope yet, Damon, alongside Jon Peters and Peter Guber in 1987, founded Vision International. This too, however, was soon sold to Credit Lyonnaise. Dusting himself off after the fall yet again, in 1993, Damon launched production, sales, and distribution outlet MDP Worldwide, which, a decade later, went on to become Media 8 Entertainment.

“My claim to fame will be the fact that I basically, coming from an acting background, became what they call the godfather of independent films. The one who invented the foreign sales business,” Damon said in Luke Ford’s 2004 book, The Producers: Profiles in Frustration, adding, “How did somebody do what I did? Because I didn't know better. I came on with such fresh viewpoint because I’d been an actor and didn't know anything.”

Among his survivors are his wife, Maggie Markov Damon; his son Jonathon; his daughter, Alexis Damon Ribaut; and his son-in-law, Marthieu Ribaut.