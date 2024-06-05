Mark Duplass To Adapt His Netflix Horror Movies Into TV Series? All We Know About The Creep Tapes

Are you ready for some 'creepy' news? Well, we are only joking. But we must admit that no one can make better horror movies than Hollywood. Speaking of horror movies, the Duplass Brothers Productions has completed filming The Creep Tapes, a TV series based on the Netflix films Creep (2014) and Creep 2 (2017).

Mastermind Mark Duplass co-wrote and starred in the original films along with Patrick Brice, who served as director for the film. Duplass and Brice serve as co-creators, with Brice directing all episodes. “Test it on your service. If it’s successful, we can be rewarded with a longer license,” the man behind the project, Mark Duplass, said during a chat with Variety. Meanwhile, the first part of the franchise was filmed in 2014.

What is the new TV series Creep Tapes about?

The series is based on a collection of video tapes in the secret vault of the world’s deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer, who hires his victims to film him for the day under untrue pretenses. Each episode showcases a new victim so that the viewers remain hooked on the show, and the episode does not feel boring.

Duplass revealed the series on social media in a cryptic post with no audio and only the words Coming Soon at the end. Check it out.

The upcoming series will last half an hour and is currently seeking buyers. The company has opted not to seek production funds from larger studios, instead make their own shows and work towards short-term domestic licensing deals that leave them in control of their IP.

More details about previous parts of the Creep franchise

The first film, Creep in 2014, was filmed as a scary one, where footage was showcased. There, Brice portrayed a videographer assigned to record an eccentric client, played by Duplass.

In the 2017 sequel, Creep 2, Duplass reprised his role from the first film as a serial killer who lures unsuspecting videographers to their deaths, with Desiree Akhavan portraying his latest target.

Stay tuned, as more details regarding the series are yet to be released.

