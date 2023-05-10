Mark Hamill REACTS as video of him getting mobbed by 'Star Wars' fans goes viral

Mark Hamill: The Hollywood celebrity was forced to confront the less glamorous side of stardom when a video of "Star Wars" great Mark Hamill being surrounded by fans went viral on Twitter on Monday.

Following his address at Carrie Fisher's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Hamill is seen sitting in the backseat of a black SUV while fans push different objects in front of him in the approximately 40-second footage, which has received 4.8 million views.

Where you can hear a number of the 71-year-old actor's fans pleading with the revered icon to give their requests priority over others. After being accidentally poked in the neck by a fan, Hamill, who maintained calm throughout the crowd and tried his best to sign everyone's memorabilia, let out an audible grunt before rolling up his window and driving away.

Mark Hamill takes it to Twitter, where fans comment about the issue.

The actor, who is well-known on Twitter for his inspirational tweets, practical jokes, and clever responses, shared the video with the hashtag "#TheDownsideOfCelebrity."

The original poster of the video on Twitter criticized viewers for their impolite behavior.

"I can't believe it. utterly disgusted. The tweet stated, "This is not how to treat your heroes." “Everyone in this video should formally apologize for their selfishness and avarice”.

‘It is beyond my comprehension how he maintains his kindness after decades of being treated this way’ said another.

Users who supported fans outrage and stepped back from apologizing

Other Twitter users who disapproved of the way "The Batman" actor was treated turned to the dark side. One irate individual slammed, "They aren't fans; they are people ready to obtain autographed merchandise so they can sell it.

Absolutely disgusting behavior. Pure self-centeredness," said another. I wouldn't blame him if he never participated in a fan event again or signed anything.

Another person reprimanded, "Mark Hamill didn't have to come back for the sequels, "The Mandalorian," or anything "Star Wars" related." He makes jokes, posts memes, and wishes others a happy birthday.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard takes over mommy duties after quitting Hollywood; Actress clicked with daughter Oonagh Paige