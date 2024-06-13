Mark James, Grammy-Winning Songwriter And Creator Of Hits Like Suspicious Minds And Always On My Mind, Passes Away At 83

Mark James, a two-time Grammy-winning songwriter and an esteemed member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, best known for hits like Hooked on a Feeling, Suspicious Minds, and Always On My Mind, has passed away. He was 83.

James died on June 8 at his Nashville home. The news was first reported by his hometown newspaper, the Houston Chronicle.

“Mark’s legacy and zest for life will live on in the hearts of those who loved him, and through his timeless lyrics and melodies that have been the soundtrack of lovers for generations,” his family said in a statement.

Mark James penned multiple songs for Elvis Presley — Know which of them got him his double Grammy

James won two Grammys, both in 1983, for Always On My Mind, which he co-wrote with Wayne Carson and Johnny Christopher. The track bagged Song of the Year and Country Song of the Year after being recorded by Willie Nelson, who took it to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and No. 1 on the Country Songs chart.

The song, previously recorded and released by Elvis Presley without much fanfare in 1972, was not as big a hit in the U.S.A. at the time. A cover version by the Pet Shop Boys, however, became as big internationally as Nelson’s, reaching No. 1 in the U.K. and No. 4 in the States. The song was eventually inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2008.

Though The King could not do justice to Always On My Mind, Presley's other collaboration with James, Suspicious Minds, remains one of his signature songs. He and James together also put out iconic melodies like Moody Blue, the title track to the former’s final album, It's Only Love, and Raised on Rock.

Mark James — Life and Accomplishments

James was born Francis Zambon in Houston, Texas, in 1940 to an Italian father who was a contractor. His mother was a teacher. James began his career as a performer, changing his name early on in his career because Houston club owners apparently didn’t like the sound of his original moniker. Little did they know, Francis Zambon, aka Mark James, would go on to become a Songwriters Hall of Fame, Texas Songwriter Hall of Fame, New York Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, inductee.

In 2000, BMI even named Mark one of its Songwriters of the Century.

James is survived by his wife, Karen Zambon; his daughters, Sammie and Dana Zambon; and grandchildren and extended family.