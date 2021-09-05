Mark Ronson ties the knot with Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer in an intimate ceremony

Mark Ronson took to Instagram to confirm that he has tied the knot with Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer. The British DJ who recently shared his 46th birthday shared a heartfelt message for his new wife along with their first wedding photo. Referring to Gummer as his "truest love", Ronson gushed about Grace as he promised to be by her side "forever and ever."

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and sharing a black and white photo from their romantic wedding, Ronson on his Instagram wrote, "To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til [sic] my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married)."

The Uptown Funk'hitmaker had previously confirmed his engagement to Streep's daughter in June. Ronson and Gummer first sparked romance rumours after they were spotted together last September. It was later reported in March that the pair was romantically involved.

Check out Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer's wedding photo Here

Ronson had previously been married to actress Josephine de La Baume in 2011 but the couple eventually split in 2017 and got officially divorced the following year.

Gummer's post confirming his marriage and revealing his first wedding photo earned a lot of congratulatory comments from fans and friends. Queer Eye's Tan France wrote, "HUGE congrats, Mark!! Mazel." Also, designer Zac Posen shared a string of heart emojis.

