Mark Ruffalo addresses HFPA reforms issue; Says 'Cannot feel happy or proud' about being a Golden Globe winner

Golden Globe winner Mark Ruffalo slams Hollywood Press Association for not making significant reforms relating to diversity and inclusion.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was recently called out over its diversity issue after it was revealed that the association lacked a single Black member. While a host of A-lister celebrities, as well as studios, called out HFPA to undergo major reforms, the association earlier this week did announce some changes but they are being deemed much less than what is expected of them. After GLAAD calling out the association for not making significant reforms, actor Mark Ruffalo has now addressed the issue.

The actor took to Instagram to release a statement asking the Hollywood Press Association to "right their wrongs" from the past and also maintained that the association should not "resist the change that is being asked of them." Ruffalo who won a Golden Globe this year for his performance in the series I Know This Much is True further stated that he cannot feel "proud or happy" about his win due to HFPA's diversity issues.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Ruffalo wrote, "It’s discouraging to see the HFPA, which has gained prominence and profited handsomely from their involvement with filmmakers and actors, resist the change that is being asked of them from many of the groups that have been most disenfranchised by their culture of secrecy and exclusion. Now is the time to step up and right the wrongs of the past. Honestly, as a recent winner of a Golden Globe, I cannot feel proud or happy about being a recipient of this award."

It was recently announced by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos that the platform will be cutting all ties with HFPA until it makes more progress on diversity and inclusion as per Deadline.

ALSO READ: Over 100 PR firms pressure HFPA to implement diversity changes; Threaten to cut off talent

Share your comment ×