Mark Ruffalo APOLOGISES for suggesting Israel is committing genocide; Admits it’s inaccurate & inflammatory

Mark Ruffalo recently apologised for his previous comments about Israel, where he suggested that they are “committing genocide.” Scroll down for more on this.

Avengers superstar Mark Ruffalo recently apologised for his recent comments about a war issue! The actor who plays Hulk in Marvel films, expressed his apology for stating that Israel is “committing genocide” when he shared information on social media about the recent Israel/Palestine attacks.

Mark tweeted, “I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.” In the past, Mark has written extensively about the issues between Palestine and Israel via Twitter.

On the work front, back in April 2021, the actor celebrated the 2 year anniversary of his superhit film Endgame, in which he plays Dr Bruce Banner aka The Hulk. Ruffalo celebrated the two-year anniversary of Avengers Endgame by getting nostalgic and sharing an all-cast photo with the original six Avengers on the premiere. In the picture, the Avengers can be seen standing in the photo with Kevin Fiege hand in hand as they set off the biggest cinematic event in the over 100 old histories of cinema. Ruffalo shared the sentiments of Tony Stark, when he said, “love you all 3000” in the caption. 3000 though may have sounded like a generic number in the film but if one adds all the MCU film length up to Endgame then the number is 3000 and therefore the quote.

Also Read: Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo reveals his FAVOURITE Bruce Banner line and Hulk fans agree

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×