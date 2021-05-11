Mark Ruffalo, Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes and more REACT to NBC's decision of dropping Golden Globes 2022

NBC's decision to drop Golden Globes 2022 from its network received a thumbs up from Hollywood celebrities.

After Hollywood actors such as Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Cruise and more stood up against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for not taking diversity and inclusion more seriously, NBC announced on Monday that it will not air the Golden Globes in 2022. The decision comes following HFPA's failure to make significant reforms. With NBC taking a stand, Hollywood celebrities and filmmakers have been praising the network's decision.

Actor Mark Ruffalo and filmmaker Ava DuVernay were among the first ones to react to NBC dropping Golden Globes 2022. The Avengers Endgame star thanked the network for making a timely decision. Also, the Middle of Nowhere, the director spoke about it being an important step for black artists and artists of colour.

Taking to Twitter, DuVernay wrote, "Everything matters. Even this. The ripple effects echo through our industry, especially for Black artists and artists of color. Kudos to all the activists, artists, publicists and executives who took a stand to make this so."

Also, Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes celebrated NBC's decision saying, "Every step forward matters. So many people in front of/behind the camera, at studios/streamers & PR firms took a stand to shift a piece of the biz model that affects the economic futures of artists who are often tokenized/not included. These steps can work in any industry."

Among other major celebrities to react was also comedian and Golden Globes 2019 host Ricky Gervais who poked fun at a tweet asking NBC to host him roast Hollywood celebrities instead of the Golden Globes ceremony. Also, The Good Doctor star Nicholas Gonzalez showed his appreciation for the network by tweeting, "Proud to be part of the @nbc family."

