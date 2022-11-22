Mark Ruffalo Birthday: From Thor: Ragnarok to The Avengers, the Hulk actor's 5 BEST MCU outings

Taking over the beloved Marvel character from close pal Edward Norton after The Incredible Hulk, Mark Ruffalo swiftly got under the skin of both Bruce Banner and Hulk in 2012's The Avengers. From back then to a decade later in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Mark has surely won many hearts as the genius scientist cum green monster. As Mark Ruffalo celebrates his 55th birthday today, i.e. November 22, let's take a look at The Adam Project star's MCU journey, so far...

Nominated for an Oscar three times, Mark Ruffalo 's most famed role will possibly always be his long-tenured MCU stint as Hulk/Bruce Banner alongside his OG 6 Avengers - Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man/Tony Stark, Chris Evans as Captain America/Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson (also Ruffalo's birthday twin!) as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Clint Barton.

Here are 5 BEST MCU outings of birthday boy Mark Ruffalo as Hulk/Bruce Banner:

Thor: Ragnarok

Many MCU fans would agree, Thor: Ragnarok remains Mark Ruffalo's best showing as both Hulk and Bruce Banner. Whether it be the delectable camaraderie with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) - as they were both left out of Captain America: Civil War - as the duo constantly bickered over brawn and brains, or seeing the push and pull between Bruce and Hulk, Ruffalo got to really show off his comedic chops in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The "He's a friend from work" scene which sees Hulk vs. Thor remains one of the wittiest sequences in MCU history.

The Avengers

Mark Ruffalo's picture-perfect introduction to the MCU takes place in The Avengers as the actor had big shoes to fill with Edward Norton's departure from the role. Ruffalo's first intense sequence opposite Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, sets the parallel ball rolling for Bruce Banner and his raging green alter-ego. When Banner lets his anger take over and Hulk comes out to play, - Mark also expertly does motion capture as Hulk which adds a sense of realism to the Marvel superhero - MCU fans were gifted with memorable scenes like "That's my secret, Cap. I'm always angry" and "Hulk Smash!"

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Mark Ruffalo's recent MCU outing comes in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which introduced Jennifer Walters as Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. Inspite of a limited role, Ruffalo has a ball of a time in a sitcom setting as it's his fresh camaraderie with Maslany that instantly won over fans. Specifically, their big, bad and hilarious Hulk vs. She-Hulk battle was a personal highlight. Furthermore, it's the hint of a World War Hulk movie in the works which has us all excited to see Hulk in a more prominent role. Give us that solo movie, already!

Avengers: Age of Ultron

After his scene-stealing role in The Avengers, we get more focus on the inner battle between Bruce Banner and Hulk in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Here, we get the love line between Bruce and Natasha Romanoff, which may have left MCU fans divided, but to see Nat being able to calmly bring back Banner from his Hulk avatar was surely a touching moment. We also get to see the fun camaraderie shared between the beloved OG 6 Avengers - when they aren't just saving the world - and the family bond they created in the Avengers' second instalment, which then has a full circle moment with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Iron Man 3

For many, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame put Hulk's arc on the sidelines even with all the momentum the character earlier gained in Thor: Ragnarok. Hence, our fifth pick happens to be his hilarious post-credits scene cameo in Iron Man 3 because of how it showed a candid side to the popular Science Bros' (Bruce Banner and Tony Stark/Iron Man [Robert Downey Jr.]) friendship. In the witty, retort sequence, Tony indulges in a therapy session with Bruce as he retells the events of Iron Man 3 and dealing with PTSD as Banner sleeps through most of the story. Banner quipping how he doesn't have the "temperament" to be a therapist and yet continues to give Stark company will make anyone laugh out loud while leaving you with a big grin knowing Tony has gotten a family out of the Avengers, especially Bruce!

Happy Birthday, Mark Ruffalo!

Which is your favourite MCU outing of Mark Ruffalo as Hulk/Bruce Banner? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla along with your favourite Mark Ruffalo MCU scene in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo has many exciting projects to look forward to after playing Ryan Reynolds' father to perfection in The Adam Project. Ruffalo will portray Hieronymous Marshall in Bong Joon Ho's science film titled Mickey7, which also stars Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Holliday Grainger. Mark will also star in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, based on Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel of the same name, alongside Emma Stone, Willem Defoe, Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott and Kathryn Hunter. Shawn Levy's All the Light We Cannot See, a drama limited series based on Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name - will see Ruffalo playing Daniel LeBlanc alongside Aria Mia Loberti and Hugh Laurie.