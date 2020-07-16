Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson & other celebs praise the ‘heroic’ young boy who saved his sister from an accident
Stars are showing their support for a young boy who saved his sister's life. Just days ago, Nikki Walker took to social media to share the heroic story of her 6-year-old nephew, Bridger. "My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog," Nikki wrote. "He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn't get his sister." Nikki continued, "He later said, 'If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.'" In a follow-up post, Nikki shared that the attack happened on July 9, writing, "After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister's hand and ran with her to keep her safe."
According to the social media posts, Bridger recently returned home from the hospital. Now, Nikki is hoping a few superheroes will see his inspiring story. "I know it's a long shot, but I'm reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks," Nikki wrote on her Instagram.
In response, Nikki's post has received an outpouring of love and support from many social media users, including Avengers star Mark Ruffalo and Brie Larson.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
Mark Ruffalo commented on her post saying, "Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this... People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn't dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of a man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration, Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor)."
Avengers alum Brie Larson left a “DM’ing you” in the comment section. And Octavia Spencer added, "I'm not an avenger but I know and appreciate them as I appreciate your little hero. Angel hugs for you." Celebrated chef Gordon Ramsay also commented, “So Brave! I may not be a hero in the Marvel Universe but heroes need to be fed! Dinners on me bud. Sending you lots of love from all the Ramsay’s.”
Many other celebrities like Justin Baldoni, Robbie Amell and Vanessa Morgan among others left sweet comments on the post.