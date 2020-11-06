  1. Home
Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans slam Trump's latest speech, Dylan Minnette calls it 'most pathetic meltdown' yet

On Thursday, Donald Trump delivered another speech which was 17-minute long from the press room at the White House as the battle narrowed down to a final few states.
As Donald Trump struggles to reach the 270 mark during the ongoing US elections, the 45th US President has been addressing press conferences alleging fraud in counting of votes. On  Thursday, Trump delivered another speech which was 17-minute long from the press room at the White House. As the battle has narrowed down to a final few states, Trump alleged that the Democrats are trying to 'steal' the election. 

He said, "If you count the legal votes I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us." Adding, "I’ve already decisively won many critical states, including massive victories." However, Trump was slammed for his remarks with many Hollywood celebrities calling him out for questioning the integrity of the democratic process. News channel MSNBC even cut away from Trump's speech. 

Mark Ruffalo tweeted, "There is not a single shred of evidence to anything Trump is claiming. It's all lies and it's not going to go anywhere with the courts he has lost all but one lawsuit because he has no credible claims." Whereas, his co-star Chris Evans wrote, "Wow. Hey Republicans, are you listening to this come-to-life toilet spew complete lies about the integrity of our democratic process?" 

13 Reasons Why actor Dylan Minnette called Trump's latest speech the 'mosr pathetic Trump meltdown yet'. Eva Longoria also questioned why CNN did not cut away from Trump's speech just like MSNBC. 

Take a look at celeb reactions to Donald Trump's latest speech: 

Credits :TwitterGetty Images

