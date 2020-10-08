Mark Ruffalo, Chris Rock, Naomi Campbell & more STRIP down to share information about ‘naked ballot’; Watch

Mark Ruffalo, Chris Rock, Naomi Campbell, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Ryan Michelle and many more stars recently stripped down naked to help share important information about how to fill out and send in mail-in ballots for the upcoming 2020 Presidential Election.

Mark Ruffalo is getting stripping for the upcoming election! The 52-year-old Emmy-winning actor stripped down for the Now This video to help share important information about how to fill out and send in mail-in ballots for the upcoming 2020 Presidential Election. Other stars that went nude in the video included Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Naomi Campbell, Josh Gad, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, and more.

The stunt was a cheeky play on words for the term “naked ballot” – which in certain refers to a ballot that is not properly “stuffed” into two different envelopes before it is mailed in. “Don’t sit on them. Get those things out!” Mark says in the video.

Watch the full video below:

In case you missed it, Mark Ruffalo recently reacted to his Avengers co-star accidentally leaking his own nudes. When Chris, 39, accidentally leaked a very NSFW post, seemingly of himself on September 12. Chris‘ Avengers co-star Mark, 52, took to Twitter to tell him not to be embarrassed by it. “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining,” Mark tweeted.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans’ Avengers co star Mark Ruffalo helps him see the ‘silver lining’ post his explicit photo leak

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×