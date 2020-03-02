Mark Ruffalo CONFIRMS Parasite series rumours: I might be playing the father, we’re waiting on the script

During an appearance at C2E2 in Chicago, Mark Ruffalo confirmed the rumours that he has been approached for the Parasite limited series. Furthermore, Mark disclosed that he might be playing the role of the father in the HBO series, based on the Oscar-winning film.

When Oscars 2020 rolled in, we all were in for a pleasant shock when Bong Joon-ho did the unthinkable! His ambitious project Parasite swept the 92nd Academy Awards with four Oscars, including Best Picture, which was a first for a non-English film. Parasite also took home the prize for International Feature Film, Best Directing for Bong and Best Original Screenplay for Bong and Han Jin-won. It comes as no surprise then that HBO is working on a potential limited series, based on the Oscar-winning film.

It will be Bong and The Big Short (2015) director Adam McKay, who will be key aspects in the limited series, which is said to be 5-6 episodes. News broke out immediately after Oscars 2020, that Mark Ruffalo was being considered for the lead role in the Parasite limited series and confirming the rumours was the Avengers: Endgame actor himself during C2E2 in Chicago. "We’ve met. I love him [Bong Joon-ho], I love that movie. I might be playing the father in Parasite on a television show. I would love to do it. We’re sort of waiting on the script and all that, but yeah, that’s pretty much true and in the works," Mark shared, via ComicBook.

You can check out the trailer of Bong Joon-ho's Parasite below:

Are you excited to see Mark Ruffalo play a role similar to Song Kang-ho, who played the patriarch of the Kim family in the Parasite limited series? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

In April 2020, we will be seeing Mark Ruffalo in a twin avatar, as he stars in the HBO limited series, I Know This Much is True.

