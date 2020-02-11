Mark Ruffalo considered for the lead role similar to Song Kang Ho in Parasite series? DEETS INSIDE

Mark Ruffalo is reportedly being considered to play a key role in the Parasite HBO series, which will involve Bong Joon-ho and Adam McKay. Read below for more details on the project.

It was indeed a memorable night for Team Parasite and the captain of their ship, Bong Joon-ho as the South Korean film bagged four big awards including Best Picture, Directing, International Feature Film and Original Screenplay. Making history as not just the first South Korean film to bag these awards, Parasite also became the first non-English language film to win the prestigious Oscar in the Best Picture category, beating out other favourites like 1917, The Irishman and Little Women.

Fans of Parasite are aware of the fact that HBO is working on a limited series, based on the now Oscar-winning film, along with Bong and The Big Short director (2015) and Hustlers producer Adam McKay. The 5-6 episodes series is apparently considering its lead to be Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo if a report by Collider is to be believed. It's also being speculated that Mark will be playing a character, similar to the role of Song Kang-ho, who played the patriarch of the Kim family.

In response to the report, HBO issued a statement reading, "The HBO limited series inspired by Parasite is in the early stages of development, and to speculate on any characters or casting is wildly premature."

However, the news doesn't come as much of a surprise as very recently Mark teamed up with HBO for the limited series, I Know This Much is True, which will come out in April 2020.

Would you like to see Mark Ruffalo play a key role in the Parasite series? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, during the Oscars 2020, when Bong was asked about the upcoming series and working with Adam, the filmmaker replied, "We're still in the very early stages. I met with Adam McKay recently and I had a fun conversation. It feels like we are starting to build things one by one. He's amazing. Right now we are still talking about the structure of the narrative. I can't wait to talk about the actors. I'm very excited to see who will join the cast."

