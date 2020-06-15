Mark Ruffalo did 500 pushups a day to prepare for THIS role and it is not Hulk

Mark Ruffalo went on a 1,000 calorie-a-day diet to lose 20 pounds and did 500 pushups a day to prepare for one of his latest roles. Read on to find out.

Every time Mark Ruffalo hits the screens, the actor is a treat to watch. All his performances have a lasting effect on his audience because the Hollywood star works hard to justify all its roles. For his latest role in HBO’s limited series I Know This Much Is True, the actor went through a physical transformation and did about 500 pushups a day to get into the character. During a recent interview with The Wrap, writer and director Derek Cianfrance detailed a few changes Mark made in his daily routine to prepare for the role.

The creator also mentioned that the Marvel's Hulk star went on a 1,000 calorie-a-day diet to lose 20 pounds. “I guess you could say he was always a little bit hangry. He was eating an egg white for breakfast and just starving. And he couldn’t eat for another 3 hours, and all he could eat then was a granola bar that had 120 calories or something, because he was on this strict diet. It created this guy Dominick who was just wiry and aggressive,” he revealed.

He mentioned that before they click started the shooting, Derek and Mark sat down for a meeting and Derek told that actor that he would first do 17 weeks of shooting playing Dominic and the would gain weight to play his twin brother, Thomas, who struggles with mental illness in the form of schizophrenia. “So we shot for 17 weeks and I would have Mark do push-ups. he was doing probably 500 pushups a day. All the time between takes, it was always our way to get Mark into the zone as Dominic,” the creator explained.

The plot of the series revolves around Dominick Birdsey, who revisits his relationship with Thomas, his schizophrenic twin brother, and tries to release him from the asylum. The series, which was released on May 10, also stars Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn and Melissa Leo.

