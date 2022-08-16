Mark Ruffalo dishes on whether Avengers: Secret Wars will top Endgame and potential World War Hulk movie

Mark Ruffalo who reprises his role as Bruce Banner in Marvel's new show, She-Hulk alongside Tatiana Malsany has been ready to star in a solo Hulk movie for a while and recently fans found a reason to believe that it may be happening. After a clip from She-Hulk teased the possibility of a World War Hulk project in the near future, Ruffalo was asked about the same in a new interview.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Mark opened up about whether there is a Hulk movie in the works starring him and said, "Anytime they want to do it, I'm here." As for his role in the upcoming MCU show, the actor's character will be seen training his cousin, Jennifer Walter (Malsany) who gets her Hulk powers from him. Speculations of World War Hulk story began after a gold spacecraft that Bruce was seen piloting in Thor: Ragnarok appeared in a She-Hulk clip.

In the meantime, while fans wait to catch more details about a potential Hulk film in the upcoming show which releases on August 18, there are other Marvel projects that fans will have to wait much longer than a year to witness. At this year's Comi-Con, the studios revealed their plans for phases 5 and 6 and it included two new Avengers films.

Considering the massive success of Avengers: Endgame, Ruffalo was recently asked about whether Avengers: Secret Wars will outdo the other and the actor told ET, "Well, it's going to be hard to top Endgame, but if I know Kevin [Feige] and I know Marvel, it's going to be pretty amazing. It'll be a big bang." The Comic-Con confirmed that Avengers: Secret Wars will be released on November 7, 2025.

