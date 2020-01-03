Mark Ruffalo hails Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige for including a transgender character in its film

Now, with 2020 ahead of us, Kevin Feige and his team have already made news for the many offerings that will be coming our way.

Marvel had a spectacular 2019 at the box office. From Avengers: Endgame to Spider Man, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans had a lot to cheer about in the year gone by. Now, with 2020 ahead of us, Kevin Feige and his team have already made news for the many offerings that will be coming our way. But what made the most noise was possibly the news of Marvel introducing its first transgender character.Studio president Kevin Feige said plans to include proper LGBTQ representation is in the works and may happen 'very soon'.

The news was met with much excitement, and one of them was actor Mark Ruffalo aka Hulk who couldn't help but react to the news. Taking to Twitter, Ruffalo exclaimed “Go Marvel!!!” in response to the news. The big revelation came during a recent question-and-answer session at the New York Film Academy. At the event, Feige confirmed that a transgender character will feature in an upcoming Marvel film.

He revealed the news when a student asked if the makers are planning on adding more LGBTQ characters to the MCU, specifically transgender characters. “Yes, absolutely yes," Kevin replied. He also revealed that the character will feature in the film they are currently shooting. While it could be the Eternals, Feige did not reveal the film. Considering Marvel has so much on the table to offer we cannot rule out which film it would be.

In other news, Marvel's Avengers: Endgame has become the first USD 2.8 billion film ever.

