Mark Ruffalo, Mahershala Ali & Timothée's Oscar 2020 selfie has MCU fans cast Chalamet as young Loki

Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter and shared a selfie with Mahershala Ali and Timothée Chalamet taken at the Oscars. The picture prompted MCU fans to cast the Little Women star as young Loki.
Trust Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to come up with the perfect casting. On Sunday, Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter and shared a selfie with Mahershala Ali and Timothée Chalamet in the same frame. The trio was all smiles as Ruffalo clicked the memorable picture. The photo left MCU fans smiling. After all, it was a Hulk meets Blade. But given Chalamet hasn't made his debut in MCU, the picture wasn't an ideal Marvel picture. So, Marvel fans imagined Chalamet as a Marvel character. 

Several fans dubbed Chalamet as the younger version of Loki. Not a bad choice considering that rumours have been doing the rounds suggesting that the studio is looking for a younger Loki for the Disney Plus series. Whereas another set of fans imagined him as Nova. For the unversed, the Marvel character appeared in his standalone series. He was also seen as a supporting character in books like The New Warriors.

"Sorry couldn’t help myself. But seriously. Hulk, Blade, and Kid Loki," a Twitter user wrote. "2024: here we see Hulk, Blade and Nova in the same photo," another tweet read. 

Check out the tweets here: 

Marvel Studios, it wouldn't hurt casting Chalamet as a Marvel character in the universe. Meanwhile, Mark's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still unclear. The actor was last seen transforming from angry Hulk to Professor Hulk in Avengers: Endgame. As for Ali, the actor prepares to take on the role of Blade in the Marvel movie. 

