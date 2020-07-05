  1. Home
Mark Ruffalo marks 4th of July with Chris Evans' Captain America butt; Robert Downey Jr turns to Iron Man

Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr channelled the Marvel Cinematic Universe to wish fans on the 4th of July. Ruffalo turned towards Chris Evans' Captain America, RDJ sought help from Iron Man.
Mark Ruffalo marks 4th of July with Chris Evans' Captain America butt; Robert Downey Jr turns to Iron Man
We've got to give it to Mark Ruffalo! The Avengers: Endgame star always, always manages to drop a memorable wish regardless of the occasion. Ruffalo joined celebrities on social media to mark the 4th of July. Although this time, the annual holiday wasn't as celebratory as it has been in the previous years courtesy the Coronavirus lockdown. But Ruffalo left MCU fans in splits when he revisited an iconic joke from Avengers: Endgame to wish his fans on social media platforms. 

Ruffalo revisited the "Captain America ass" joke from the 2019 MCU blockbuster to wish everyone on the occasions. Fans would remember Chris Evans' bum was deemed as "That is America's ass" in the movie. Evans' Captain America later joined in on the joke in the movie and agreed that it was indeed America's ass. Ruffalo shared a close-up shot of Evans' butt from the memorable scene and wrote, "Happy #4thOfJuly", adding a peach emoji. 

While the Hulk turned towards Captain America, Robert Downey Jr turned towards Iron Man to wish fans. The actor, who kissed the Marvel superhero goodbye last April in the Russo Brothers directorial, shared an Iron Man suit sporting a red cap, a pair of sunglasses with the frame in the shades of the American flag. The figure stood against red and white balloons filled up the room. RDJ shared the photo with the caption, "Wishing you all safe distance shenanigans, and quality time with family and friends... #happy4th". 

Wishing you all safe distance shenanigans, and quality time with family and friends... #happy4th

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr) on

How did you spend the 4th of July? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Credits :Instagram

