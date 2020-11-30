Mark Ruffalo pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman on 44th birthday; Shares video from Avengers: Infinity War sets

Mark Ruffalo paid a heartbreaking tribute to Chadwick Boseman on what would have been the Black Panther actor's 44th birthday by sharing a throwback video from the sets of Avengers: Infinity War.

Mark Ruffalo is amongst the many celebrities and fans, who took to social media to pay a heartbreaking tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who would have been 44 on November 29, 2020. The Black Panther star sadly passed away in August this year after a four year battle with colon cancer, as revealed by his family in a statement on Twitter.

"Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @ChadwickBoseman. Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment," Ruffalo wrote as his Instagram Caption for his MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) co-star with whom he shared a special bond. Moreover, Mark posted a throwback video from the sets of Avengers: Infinity War where the cast and crew are seen singing Happy Birthday to Boseman. In the video, you can see Chadwick being embraced lovingly by Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Danai Gurira. Also seen in the video are Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and the Russo Brothers aka Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

Check out Mark Ruffalo's heartfelt tribute to Chadwick Boseman on his 44th birthday below:

Happy Birthday, Chadwick Boseman. You will forever be missed.

"Deeply loved, sorely missed. #ChadwickBoseman," Chadwick's Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o tweeted while the late actor's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis tweeted, "Happy birthday in Heaven, Chadwick! You are still so alive to me!! I love you."

Common wrote, "Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 years old today. Happy Birthday King. God Bless You. Thank you for using your gift to bring light to this world. RIP," while Jimmy Fallon shared a video from Boseman's past memorable appearance with diehard Black Panther fans on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and tweeted, "Thinking about #ChadwickBoseman today on what would have been his 44th. I’ll always be grateful to have known him."

