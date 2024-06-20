Mark Ruffalo ‘Proud’ Of Son Keen's Achievements, Dedicates A Sweet Post To Celebrate His 23rd Birthday

Mark Ruffalo celebrates his lookalike son’s 23rd birthday! On Wednesday, June 19, the actor posted a series of adorable pictures dedicated to his son and gushed about being a “proud” dad. The post also included a father-son picture where they appeared strikingly similar!

Mark Ruffalo celebrates son’s birthday

Ruffalo’s son Keen turns another year older, and the former could not help but share throwback pictures of his son as a kid. In one of the photos, a toddler, Keen, is standing in the middle of a flower field and smiling at the camera.

One snap showed Keen hugging Ruffalo from the back while swimming, and another showed him hugging his mother. The post beautifully captured Keen's different phases through the years and was the perfect birthday tribute.

“Happy Birthday, Keen. Love you so much and proud of all you have accomplished this year. Keep going,” The Poor Things actor wrote in the caption. Ruffalo shares his three kids – Keen, Bella, 18, and Odette, 16 — with wife Sunrise Coigney.

Ruffalo earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with his family

Getting one of the prestigious honors in Hollywood was a family affair for Ruffalo! The actor showed up at the event with his wife and kids. He also gave a shoutout to them during his acceptance speech.

"My kids, Bella and Keen and Odette, you taught me so much about being a parent, being a man, being an actor, and this is your star,my whole family, in ways that you won't understand for some time," he said. His 13 Going 30 co-star Jennifer Garner was also present and paid a sweet tribute.

Advertisement

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2019, Ruffalo described balancing being a dad and an actor as “intense.” He added that taking responsibility for the house in the absence of his wife is always a massive task. “The laundry alone is enough to destroy you," he said jokingly, then called her a “hero” for shouldering those responsibilities.