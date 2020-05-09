Mark Ruffalo recalled the time Robert Downey Jr convinced him to play Hulk in The Avengers

Mark Ruffalo revealed that Robert Downey Jr convinced him to play Hulk’s role in The Avengers. Read on to know more.

Even though other Hollywood actors have played Hulk in movies before, it is impossible to imagine anyone else playing Bruce Banner since Mark Ruffalo took over the role in The Avengers in 2012. And while the actor has done a remarkable job of bringing the popular Marvel character to life, Mark recently revealed that it was Robert Downey Jr who personally convinced him to play the part. He stated that he came very close to turning down the role of Hulk in MCU.

During interaction with Jimmy Fallon, the actor admitted that he did not want to take up the role at first, “I was scared. I didn't know what I could add to what I already thought had been done so well before me. And I had only been doing indie movies up to that point so I was like I don’t know if I am the right person for this role,” he told Jimmy. Before Mark, the last actor to play Hulk was Edward Norton in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

Earlier this year, during an interview with Variety, the actor had shared that when Marvel offered him the iconic role, he tried to talk to the creators out of casting him because he did not feel like he was the right guy for the job. Since he had never done anything like that before, he wasn’t sure if he could do it and was scared to take the rick. “The technological aspect of it makes it really hard to work that way. I struggle with it all the time,” he told Variety.

Ruffalo told Jimmy that Joss Whedon, the filmmaker who directed the first Avengers film, told him that he could do it. “Joss Whedon's like, yeah, you are the right person,” he recalled. And Joss wasn’t the only person who tried to convince the actor. The Iron Man himself had to persuade him into taking up the role. Mark revealed that after he had a chat with the director, he got a call from Robert, after which he decided to play the role.

“And then I got a call from Downey, it must've made it to him that I was hemming and hawing, and he just simply said, 'Ruffalo, let's go. We got this.' In true Iron Man fashion. And then after that, I was like, 'I guess I have to do it,'” he said. He had told Variety that while he initially did not feel like he would be able to pull it off, the actor said his motto is “make fear your friend.” He pushed himself into the challenge and we all know how well that turned out for him.

Mark was still not confident about his decision. Even though Marvel has always been very secretive about its projects and likes to keep all the details in tight wraps, Mark was handed over a couple of pages of the Avengers script before finally agreeing to do the part. “I wanted to read a script, and they don't give you scripts. I made a promise when I was a young actor that I would never do another movie without reading a script beforehand, because it's a recipe for disaster, and then you get stuck in something — our only power as young actors is our ability to say 'no' sometimes,” he told Jimmy.

“I was like, 'I need to read something,' and the studio was like, 'We're sorry, we don't give anything out,” he added. He revealed that Whedon slipped him about 20 pages of what he had written about Hulk’s character in the film, and he loved it. “I read that first scene of when Scarlett [Johansson], when Black Widow finds Banner in India, and I was like, 'Okay, I love this. It was different, you know. I was like, 'Oh, okay... It's humorous and it's kind of playful and I think I could do something with it,'" he recalled. Once he signed up for the role, the actor completely owned the superhero.

He played the part in The Avengers and its following instalments. He looks believable as the green giant. While he did feature as the character in various Marvel films, the actor never got to play Hulk in a stand-alone film. During the interview with Variety, the actor stated that he would love to do a stand-alone film with the character. "We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies,” he said. ALSO READ: Jake Gyllenhaal expresses his desire to start a family; Says 'Life is all about children and art’

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×