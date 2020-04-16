Mark Ruffalo REVEALS he almost turned down Hulk’s role in The Avengers: I had never done anything like this

Mark Ruffalo recently revealed that he almost turned down Hulk’s role in The Avengers. Here’s what he had to say.

Mark Ruffalo recently revealed that he came very close to turning down the role of Hulk in MCU’s The Avengers. It goes without saying that for any marvel fan, it is impossible to imagine any other actor besides Mark Ruffalo playing the role of Bruce Banner aka Hulk. During his latest interview with Variety, he recalled the time Marvel offered him the iconic role. He revealed that he tried to talk them out of casting him because he did not feel like he was the right guy for the job.

Since he had never done anything like that before, he wasn’t sure if he could do it and was scared to take the rick. “The technological aspect of it makes it really hard to work that way. I struggle with it all the time,” he told Variety. While he initially did not feel like he would be able to pull it off, the actor said his motto is “make fear your friend.” He pushed himself into the challenge and we all know how well that turned out for him.

Once he signed up for the role, there was no looking back. The actor completely owned the superhero role in The Avengers and its following instalments. He looks believable as the green giant. While he did feature as the character in various Marvel films, the actor never got to play hulk in a stand-alone film. ALSO READ: Mark Ruffalo REVEALS he has an idea for Hulk standalone film: He’s like Rosencrantz & Guildenstern of Avengers

