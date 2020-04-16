Mark Ruffalo REVEALS he has an idea for Hulk standalone film: He’s like Rosencrantz & Guildenstern of Avengers

Mark Ruffalo never got a chance at a Hulk standalone movie and in a recent interview, the Avengers: Endgame star revealed that he had an idea on what the plot could be if ever given the chance. Read below to know what Mark had to share on the same.

It's unfathomable to digest that nearly a year ago, we were anxious to hit the theatre screens to watch Avengers: Endgame, as it marked the end of the decade-long MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) journey while also beckoning towards a new era! While we had to ultimately see Iron Man and Black Widow sacrifice themselves and Captain America dies of old age, we have Hulk, Thor and Hawkeye, from the OG 6 Avengers, still existing in the MCU. While Chris Hemsworth will bring back Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, Jeremy Renner reprises Clint Barton's role in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

That leaves us with Hulk's fate in the MCU! While there are talks about Mark Ruffalo having an appearance in the Disny+ series She-Hulk, there is yet to be a confirmation on that! Moreover, Mark never got a chance to play Hulk in a standalone film but the 52-year-old actor has a possible plot idea for the same if given a chance! While speaking to Variety, Ruffalo shared, "There’s an idea that I think could be really interesting. We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It'd be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies."

Would you like to see Mark Ruffalo in a Hulk standalone film? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Mark was asked by Stephen Colbert about Hulk's future in the MCU. "I don't know. I do know that I did give Kevin Feige the Blockbuster Award at the Hollywood Film Awards the other day to a smattering of applause and he did say, 'Hey, do you think there's any more story left here?' and I said 'I could probably come up with a few storylines,' and he said 'Maybe you should come in and we'll have a talk," Ruffalo confessed.

