Mark Ruffalo Set To Join Chris Hemsworth For Movie Adaptation Of Don Winslow’s 2021 Novella Crime 101

Two out of six original Avengers are about to assemble on screen once again, as Mark Ruffalo seems to be in talks to join the cast of the movie adaptation of Crime 101: A Novella alongside Chris Hemsworth.

Chris Hemsworth with Amazon MGM Studios is preparing for a feature film based on Don Winslow's 2021 book Crime 101: A Novella. According to Deadline, the Oscar-nominated actor is also confirmed to be in talks for a significant role in the upcoming movie. Bart Layton and Peter Straughan have written the script, while Layton is set to be the director.

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star is set to produce the crime thriller alongside Ben Grayson and Joely Fether as the executive producer, in addition to Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan Layton, Dimitri Doganis, Derrin Schlesinger, and Shane Salerno.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Chris Hemsworth Talks About His Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Role; Says It's 'Unlike Anything I've Done Before'

What to expect from the Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth-starrer movie?

The official overview of the New York Times best-selling author Don Winslow's 2021 book Crime 101 reads, "A string of high-level jewel heists up and down the Pacific Coast Highway has gone unsolved for years, mostly because the perpetrator has lived by a strict code he calls Crime 101. The police attribute the thefts to the Colombian cartels. But Detective Lou Lubesnick's gut says it's the work of just one man. Now the lone-wolf jewel thief is looking for that fabled final score and Lou breaks all the rules of Crime 101."

Crime 101 is scheduled for a 2025 release.

For the very few unversed, Hemsworth and Ruffalo have met each other previously on the big screen as the strongest pair of Avengers, Thor, and Hulk, in multiple Marvel movies. While Chris prepares for his new movie premiere on May 24th, Ruffalo will return to the screen with Parasite director Bong Joon Ho’s latest sci-fi feature, Mickey 17, also starring Robert Pattinson.

