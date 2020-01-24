Mark Ruffalo shares his LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram & Tinder Meme and we can't stop swooning

Mark Ruffalo took to his social media pages to share his LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram & Tinder Meme and we can't help but swoon over the handsome actor. Check out his post below.

Every now and then, there's a meme or a challenge that takes over the globe and everyone who is anyone wants to take part and join in on the fun. Celebrities prove time and again that they are just like us when it comes to memes and challenges. This time, sweeping over social media is the 'four square social media' meme. In the meme, you have to take four suitable images that would fit your LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder display pictures.

Taking this meme to another level is Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo, who shared the same on his social media pages. For his LinkedIn DP, Mark chose a still from his movie We Don't Live Here Anymore (2004), where he plays a Literature professor. For his Facebook DP, Ruffalo chose a BTS photo of himself giving the peace sign on the sets of Avengers: Infinity War (2018). For his Instagram DP, the Dark Waters star chose a selfie featuring OG 6 Avengers squad members Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans. And, finally, for his Tinder DP, the 52-year-old actor decided to tease his millions of fans and shared a thirst trap photo, shirtless with a towel draped around his hair.

Check out Mark's meme below:

@ChrisEvans, can’t seem to tag you in photos on Twitter — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 23, 2020

Ruffalo tweeted, "Get a guy who will play them all."

To say that we are left swooning would be an understatement!

However, Mark was also quick to note his concern about how he couldn't tag Evans in the photo as he did with Downey and Hemsworth. Ruffalo tweeted, "@ChrisEvans, can’t seem to tag you in photos on Twitter."

Meanwhile, Mark will next be seen in the HBO limited series I Know This Much is True.

