Mark Ruffalo shares a sweet post to congratulate 'birthday twin' Scarlett Johansson on Black Widow's success

Mark Ruffalo shared an adorable selfie with his Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson as shared a post on Black Widow's major box office success.
Mark Ruffalo congratulates Scarlett Johansson on Black Widow's success Mark Ruffalo shares a sweet selfie with Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson to congratulate her on Black Widow
Mark Ruffalo is proud of his Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson and the actor is making sure to share it with the world. Taking to Instagram, Ruffalo shared a sweet post for Johansson as he congratulated her on the box office success of her recent MCU release. Black Widow is the first Marvel flick to hit the screens amid the pandemic and it has already started off on successful not with a big collection for its opening weekend in the US.

The much-anticipated film finally draws its attention to the female Avenger whose origins story was something fans were eagerly waiting to watch. With the film receiving some great reviews, Johansson's Avengers co-star Ruffalo shared a throwback photo of the duo to congratulate her on the film's roaring success.

In his post, Mark wrote, "Congratulations to my birthday twin, Scarlett Johansson & everyone a part of #BlackWidow for a great opening weekend! Have you seen the film yet? No spoilers, but let me know what you thought of the movie."

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo)

Before Ruffalo, another Marvel star who also a congratulatory message for Johansson was Spider-Man star Tom Holland. The actor shared his reaction to the film and said, "Been waiting ages for this film and it was worth the wait. This film is so awesome!!! So exciting and so funny."

While Black Widow is turning out to be the pandemic's biggest release, as far as Johansson's portrayal of the character is concerned, it may turn out to be her last outing as Natasha Romanoff. The actress even hinted at the film being her 'bittersweet goodbye' to Natasha's character in a recent interview. 

