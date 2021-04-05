Mark Ruffalo shines light on mental illness in his acceptance speech as he wins third SAG award.

The Avengers actor, Mark Ruffalo, was elated with his third SAG win and even took the opportunity to shine light on mental health. Watch below.

The SAG Awards 2021 honoured the best in acting and Mark Ruffalo deservedly picked up an award for his work in I Know This Much Is True. The HBO miniseries saw the actor play dual roles of identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. For his impressive act, Mark Ruffalo won for an Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries beating Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Hugh Grant (The Undoing) and Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird).

The Avengers actor was elated with his third SAG win and even took the opportunity to shine light on mental health. While thanking his team, Mark said, "Acting doesn't happen in a vacuum. It happens between people in a magical place, created by a director like Derek Cianfrance and a writer like Wally Lamb."

He went on to add, "Mental illness is a real thing, and I just think it's really important that we're honest and open about it and have no fear and no shame. So, thank you so much."

In I Know This Much Is True, Mark Ruffalo's character of Dominick tries to help his twin brother Thomas to deal with schizophrenia while he is an asylum. The actor went all out to shoot for the miniseries and even put on a considerable amount of weight to play the latter.

"We didn't want it to be like I run and throw a wig on and do the same scene in the same day. So we took six weeks off to really separate these two guys," Mark Ruffalo revealed at the TV Critics Association Winter Press Tour in 2020.

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2021: Daniel Kaluuya dedicates his Best Supporting Actor win to Chadwick Boseman

Share your comment ×