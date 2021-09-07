Mark Ruffalo urges fans to be ‘in nature’ as he shares a throwback snap of him enjoying swim time; SEE PHOTO

Mark Ruffalo has recently taken to his social media platforms to share a throwback picture of him enjoying some swim time by a lake! The Marvel actor, 53, has also asked fans to be ‘in nature’ while they are completing their daily chores.

The picture that Mark posted has the actor in his bare body! Ruffalo fans have been ‘heart’ reacting to the picture as the actor can be witnessed in a completely different avatar! “Hope you’re able to be in nature today, even for a little bit,” Ruffalo captioned the picture. He can also be found in nature himself in the picture, enjoying the water as well as the sun. The actor can also be seen flexing his muscles in the snap which has made fans go into a frenzy! While many fans have thanked him for the advice, many others have simply appreciated the actor’s fine snap which reveals his muscles as well!

This isn’t the first time the actor has posted a throwback snap! Previously, Ruffalo took to sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of Chris Hemsworth, dressed as Thor (yes, with his iconic hair!) and wished the actor a very happy birthday. While Hemsworth didn’t comment on the picture as yet, fans have definitely enjoyed this hearty throwback from Ruffalo’s gallery.

Take a look at the snap:

Hope you’re all able to be in nature today, even for a little bit. pic.twitter.com/cvBYpH778v — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 6, 2021

Ruffalo had also recently posted to mark the 1st death anniversary of his co actor Chadwick Boseman. Like many other Marvel actors, Ruffalo penned his heartfelt tribute for the late Black Panther actor, stating that he can’t believe how fast the days have passed by. “Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, Chadwick Boseman,” Ruffalo penned.

