Mark Ruffalo wishes a happy 40th birthday to Avengers co star and ‘brother’ Chris Evans

Mark Ruffalo recently took to Instagram to wish Marvels alum and Avengers co-star Chris Evans on his 40th birthday. Scroll down to see what he said.

Chris Evans who famously essayed the role of Captain America in Avengers is celebrating his 40th birthday today! And many of his Marvel co-stars took to social media to wish the star on the special day. Mark Ruffalo who plays the role of Hulk, took to Instagram and shared two pictures of himself with the birthday boy. Alongside, he wrote: “Sending all the virtual hugs to you on your birthday, brother! Two can play the “no phones on set” game, @chrisevans.” You can see his post here.

Earlier in the day, Chris Hemsworth also wished the Fantastic Four alum. Taking to Instagram, Chris Hemsworth dropped a wish for Evans but instead of sharing a selfie with Captain America he chose Guardian of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt. However, he made up for it as he called Evans his number one. Sharing a rather happy selfie, Hemsworth captioned his photo, "Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book @chrisevans."

We wonder what Chris Pratt would have to say about that! Goes without saying, Hemsworth's birthday post for Evans cracked everyone up as fans flooded the comments section. One fan jokingly wrote, "Man. Chris has changed over the years." While another wrote, "Chris Evans: am I a joke to you?"

Here's wishing Chris Evans a very happy 40th birthday! Leave your birthday wish for the Marvel star in the comments section below.

