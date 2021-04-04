Mark Ruffalo wishes Robert Downey Jr aka his ‘other half of the #ScienceBros’ a happy birthday; See bday post

Mark Ruffalo recently took to Instagram to wish his longtime pal Robert Downey Jr a very happy 56th birthday, scroll down to see what he said in his social media wish.

Robert Downey Jr has completed another year round the sun! The actor who is beloved for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tony Stark aka Iron Man turns 56 today and wishes have simply flooded social media. So much so, that RDJ has been trending since early Sunday morning on Twitter. Now, his celebrity pal and Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo has joined the celebrations and wished the Iron Man star on his big day!

The Hulk star who worked with Downey in the Avengers franchise, took to Instagram today and shared a picture of the two, along with the caption: “Wishing my other half of the #ScienceBros a happy birthday! @robertdowneyjr.”

If you didn’t know, back in May 2020, Ruffalo revealed that it was Downey who convinced the actor to venture into the Avengers franchise and essay the role of Bruce Banner aka the Hulk.

“I was scared. I didn't know what I could add to what I already thought had been done so well before me. I'd only been doing indie movies up 'til that point. So I was like, 'I don't know if I'm the right person for this.' And Joss Whedon's like, 'Yeah, you are the right person.' And then I got a call from Downey, it must've made it to him that I was hemming and hawing, and he just simply said, 'Ruffalo, let's go. We got this,' in true Iron Man fashion. And then after that, I was like, 'I guess I have to do it.”

